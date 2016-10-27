Early voting underway in General Election

Early voting continues through Friday, November 4 in the 2016 General Election. Voters may cast early ballots at the county clerk’s office through November 4.

Dickens County voters may cast early votes between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. In Kent County early voting will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Photo identification will be required when voting in person during Early Voting or on Election Day. To cast a ballot during Early Voting or on Election Day, voters should present their voter registration card or in lieu of a voter registration card, at least one of the following:

• A driver’s license, election identifiation certificate, personal identification card or license to carry a handgun issued to you by the Texas Department of Public Safety or a similar document issued to you by an agency of another state, even if the license or card has expired;

• A form of identification that contains your photograph and establishes your identity;

• Your United States citizenship papers containing your photograph;

• Your United States passport;

If you are unable to obtain one of the above IDs fill out a declararion at the polls expaining why and bring one of the following supporting documents.

• Valid voter registration certificate

• Official mail addressed to you by a governmental entity; or

• A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address; or

• A copy of or original government document with your name and address (original required if it contains a photograph).