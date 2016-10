Kent County Nursing Home is accepting applications for a Full-Time LVN. Need to be able to work in both 7a–3p and 3p–11p shifts. After a 90 day probationary perid, the employee will receive Health, Life and Dental Insurance. There is also County Retirement and other benefits (Vacation, Sick days and PDO’s). Please contact the nursing home at 806-237-3036 for application. 5-2tc