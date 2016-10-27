Jayton Girl Scouts begin new year

On October 4, Girl Scout Troop 7115 of Jayton held a special ceremony at the JGISD Learning Center, where the girls made the Girl Scout Promise and Pledged to uphold the Girl Scout Law.

The Girl Scout Promise states, “On my honor, I will try to serve God & my country, to help people at all times, and to live by the Girl Scout Law.”

Ariel Buerkle, Ellie Overbo, and Autumn Serafine, all Daisies, and Cadence Kitner, a new Junior, were officially invested into Girl Scouts for the very first time. The remaining girls renewed their commitment and were rededicated . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!