PSISD Ranked Superior

The Patton Springs ISD Board of Trustees met in regular meeting on Monday, September 19 at 7 p.m. in the administrative office. The meeting was called to order following the School First Public Meeting. The School First rating based on the 2014-15 School Year data was Superior.

Board Members in attendance were Gary Bridge, Clayt Bridge, David Keith, Bryan Burson and Ernest Ramirez. Superintendent Bryan White, Business Manager Becky Hodges, Administrative Assistants Darryn Perryman and Sandra Ramirez were also present. Guest A.J. Zarate was present.

Perryman led the invocation; Bridge led the pledge to the flag.

Minutes . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!