In the United States, Europe, Canada and beyond, the image brought to mind by the mention of Hardin-Simmons University is that of Western-style riders on white horses, carrying the six flags that have flown over Texas since it was first claimed by Spain some four hundred years ago. The six white horses have performed for millions in parades, rodeos and at many other public functions. The group recently made an appearance in the Jayton Homecoming parade on October 8.