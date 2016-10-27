Spur City Council Collecting Donations for City Pool Repairs

The Spur City Council met in a regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18 at 6 p.m. In addition to other business, the council agreed to begin accepting donations for the repairs needed at the city pool.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Steve Bland. Present were Alderman Crystal Leary, Alderman Glenda White, Alderman Bobby Vasquez, Alderman Danny Randall, Alderman Louise Jones and Alderman Fronye Morris.

No one was present for the Public Forum.

Jay Hagins spoke to the council as a representative for the Spur Masonic Lodge. The Lodge was billed triple their normal bill, but no . . .

