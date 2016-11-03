COMBINED PROCUREMENT OF ENGINEERING & ADMINISTRATION/PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Pre-Award and Post-Award

PUBLIC NOTICE – November 3, 2016

The City of Spur seeks to develop an application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for the 2017/2018 Community Development Fund for water distribution system and street improvement activities associated to the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program. Accordingly, the City is separately soliciting (A) proposals from Administrative Consultants for Application Preparation and Project Administration and (B) qualifications from Texas-Registered Engineers to provide engineering services associated to Application Preparation and Project Implementation. Firms and/or individuals should have past experience with federally funded programs. Please submit a proposal of services and/or a statement of qualifications to:

Steve Bland, Mayor

City of Spur

Mail or Deliver to:

Spur City Hall

402 Burlington.

Spur, Texas 79370

Submittals for these services shall be at the City no later than 4:00 p.m. on November 14, 2016, which is at least ten (10) days after this publication and contact dates of RFP/Q. The same firm will not be awarded contracts to provide both services. The City reserves the right to negotiate with any and all individuals or firms that submit proposals, as per the Texas Professional Services Procurement Act and the Uniform Grant and Contract Management Standards. Section 3 Residents and Business Concerns, Minority Business Enterprises, Small Business Enterprises and Women Business Enterprises are encouraged to submit proposals.

The City of Spur is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. 6-1tc