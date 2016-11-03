Greyhounds tough to beat, win 57-12

Knox City’s Greyhounds ran away with Friday’s contest against Spur’s Bulldogs by a tally of 57-12.

Spur stayed with Knox City though the first and halfway through the second quarter.

Knox City 12 23 22 0 57

Spur 8 4 0 0 12

SCORING PLAYS

Knox City

1 12:00 #11 Anthony Estrada pass complete to #9 for 4 yards. Touchdown! (Point after kick by #2 Armando Torres blocked) 6 0

Spur 1 12:00 #11 Llano Bateman runs for 1 yards. Touchdown! (Point after kick by #24 Ty Adams good) 6 . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!