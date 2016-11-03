Jayton rolls over Benjamin for easy win

Jayton picked up right where it left off before having a bye week winning against Benjamin 58-6.

Jayton led 58-6 at half. The second half was cut short because of Jayton’s lead.

Jayton dominated the ground game out-rushing Benjamin 293-44. Scoring for Jayton was Kobe Lisenbee, Clay Griswold, Tye Scogin and Sheldon Burchett.

Score by Quarter:

Jayton – 36 22 0 0 - 58

Benjamin – 6 0 0 0 - 6

Team Stats

First Downs:

Jayton – 11

Benjamin – 7

Rushing Attempts-Yards:

Jayton – 3-293 yards

Benjamin – 14-44 yards

Passing Yards:

Jayton – 52 . . .

