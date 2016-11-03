Jayton rolls over Benjamin for easy win

Jayton picked up right where it left off before having a bye week winning against Benjamin 58-6.
Jayton led 58-6 at half. The second half was cut short because of Jayton’s lead.
Jayton dominated the ground game out-rushing Benjamin 293-44. Scoring for Jayton was Kobe Lisenbee, Clay Griswold, Tye Scogin and Sheldon Burchett.
Score by Quarter:
Jayton – 36 22 0 0 - 58
Benjamin – 6 0 0 0 - 6
Team Stats
First Downs:
Jayton – 11
Benjamin – 7
Rushing Attempts-Yards:
Jayton – 3-293 yards
Benjamin – 14-44 yards
Passing Yards:
Jayton – 52 . . .
