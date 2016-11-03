Library Notes By Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! Hope you had a great week!

The Friends of the Library’s annual fall fling at the Library will be a Taco Pile On supper on Saturday, November 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. The Friends will raffle off a 40” TV. Raffle tickets are $5.00 or 6 for $25.00 and are available at the Library or from Library Board members.

Miss Lisa’s Storytime Adventures will meet from 10:00 to 10:45 on Thursday morning for the next two Thursdays. All preschoolers are invited to come and join in the fun with . . .

