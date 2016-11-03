November 8 election to decide national, state, and local races

Contested local races and a tight race in the presidential election have driven voter participation in recent weeks. Key races are on the ballot in the Tuesday, November 8, General Election.

Early voting ends Friday, November 4.

Dickens County voters will decide between three candidates in the race for sheriff. Incumbent Terry Braly, a Republican, faces Independent Candidates Britt Bradford and John Wilson.

Dickens County has five uncontested races. Rebecca Haney, a Republican and incumbent, is unopposed for Dickens County Tax Assessor/Collector. Precinct 1 Commissioner Dennis Wyatt, a Republican and incumbent, and Precinct 3 Commissioner Charlie Morris, a Republican and incumbent, are both unopposed. Dickens County Justice of the Peace Incumbent Nancy Stone, a Republican, is also unopposed. District Attorney, 110th Judicial District Republican Candidate Wade Jackson is unopposed.

Dickens County polling locations are as follows: Precinct One – Baptist Church, 208 W. Edwards, Mcadoo; Precinct Two – Patton Springs School Foyer, Afton; Precinct Three – Spur Community Center, 502 N. Burlington, Spur; Precinct Four – Spur-Dickens County Museum, Burlington Ave. Spur; Precinct Five – Courtroom Annex, 524 Young Street, Dickens; Precinct Six – South Plains Electric – Willie Room, FM 836, Spur.

When asked if local voting machines have been changing Dickens County ballots due to recent national reports of some machines doing so and what tips are being offered to ensure voter’s selections remain the same before casting a ballot Becky Hill, District and Dickens County Clerk responded, “We have not had any problems with our voting machines and we have voted over 200 as of today (Monday, Oct. 31). It is my understanding that the machines that supposedly had problems were touch screens, and ours are not. At the end of the ballot there is a list of everyone that you voted for, we have been asking everyone to review their selections carefully before casting their ballot.”

Polls are open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

Craig Harrison, District and County Clerk for Kent County had not responded to the same question as of press time.

Kent County have a decision to make for Commissioners Precinct One and Precinct Three. Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy W. Chisum, a Republican and incumbent, will face Democratic Candidate Joe R. Martinez. In the race for Precinct 3 Commissioner Democratic Incumbent Roy H. Parker will face Republican Candidate Daryl Ham.

William “Billy” Scogin, Democrat and incumbent, is unopposed in the Kent County Sheriff’s race. Bill Ballard is also unopposed for County Attorney and is running as a Democrat. District Attorney, 39th Judicial District Mike Fouts, a Democrat and incumbent, is unopposed.

Kent County polling locations are as follows: Precinct 101 – Jayton-Girard ISD Foyer, 700 Madison Ave., Jayton; Precinct 201 – Jayton-Girard ISD Gym Lobby, 700 Madison Ave, Jayton; Precinct 202 – Girard Community Center, 1301 Hwy 70, Girard; Precinct 301 – Jayton Community Center, 156 West 4th Street, Jayton; Precinct 302 – Clairemont Community Center, 8271Hwy 380, Clairemont; and Precinct 401 – Kent County Courthouse, 101 North Main, Jayton.

Dickens County voters will also be voting in the U.S. Representative, District 13 race where Republican Incumbent Mac Thornberry faces Calvin DeWeese, a Libertarian, and H.F. “Rusty” Tomlinson of the Green Party.

Kent voters will be voting in the U.S. Representative, District 19 race in which Republican Jodey Arrington, incumbent, faces Libertarian Troy Bonar and Mark Lawson of the Green Party.

Other races for both Dickens and Kent county voters include:

President/Vice-President

Donald J. Trump / Mike Pence (REP)

Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine (DEM)

Gary Johnson / William Weld (LIB)

Jill Stein / Ajamu Baraka (GRN)

Railroad commissioner:

Wayne Christian (REP)

Grady Yarbrough (DEM)

Mark Miller (LIB)

Martina Salinas (GRN)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3:

Debra Lehrmann (REP)

Mike Westergren (DEM)

Kathie Glass (LIB)

Rodolfo Rivera Munoz (GRN)

Justice, Supreme Court Place 5:

Paul Green (REP)

Dori Contreras Garza (DEM)

Tom Oxford (LIB)

Charles E. Waterbury (GRN)

Justice, Supreme Court Place 9:

Eva Guzman (REP)

Savannah Robinson (DEM)

Don Fulton (LIB)

Jim Chisholm (GRN)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2:

Mary Lou Keel (REP)

Lawrence “Larry” Meyers (DEM)

Mark Ash (LIB)

Adam King Blackwell Reposa (GRN)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5:

Scott Walker (REP)

Betsy Johnson (DEM)

William Bryan Strange, III (LIB)

Judith Sanders-Castro (GRN)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6:

Michael E. Keasler (REP)

Robert Burns (DEM)

Mark W. Bennett (LIB)

Member, State Board of Education, District 15:

Marty Rowley (REP)

State Senator, District 28:

Charles Perry (REP)

State Representative District 68:

Drew Springer (REP)

Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 4:

Jim Campbell (REP)