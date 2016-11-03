Spur Golf News By Peggy Bailey

The next-to-the-last Best Ball Scramble was played on October 25 with 17 players who were split into five teams. Mike and Janie Day, and Josh Watson took first place at three under par. Ralph Frausto, Freddy Gonzales and Greg Arnold came in one stroke behind for second place. The remaining teams shot two at 35 and a 36. Don Kaneski won hole eight with a distance of 17’ 5.” Tommy Bailey won hole one with a distance of 20’ 4.”

