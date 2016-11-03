The Texas Spur

Spurettes advance to state XC meet for first time in history

For the third time, a familiar face from Spur will be competing at the UIL State Cross Country Championship.
Dustin Dominey is a 3 time State Qualifier, he finished second at the regional cross country meet with a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds.
Spurettes team finished as the 3rd place team and are State Qualifiers.  They are led by Izabelle Smith who is the individual Region 1 Champion for the 2nd year in a row. Smith finished with a time of 12:51.  Team members (Destynee Vasquez, Brooke Shobert, Abby Rodriguez, Jadeci Molina, Hanna Gonzalez, Beth Ferguson)  This is . . .

