Spurettes advance to state XC meet for first time in history

For the third time, a familiar face from Spur will be competing at the UIL State Cross Country Championship.

Dustin Dominey is a 3 time State Qualifier, he finished second at the regional cross country meet with a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds.

Spurettes team finished as the 3rd place team and are State Qualifiers. They are led by Izabelle Smith who is the individual Region 1 Champion for the 2nd year in a row. Smith finished with a time of 12:51. Team members (Destynee Vasquez, Brooke Shobert, Abby Rodriguez, Jadeci Molina, Hanna Gonzalez, Beth Ferguson) This is . . .

