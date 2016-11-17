Dominey, Smith bring home gold

Spur girls place 4th in State Meet

Spur juniors Belle Smith and Dustin Dominey brought home gold from the 1A State Cross Country Meet, Saturday, November 12, in Round Rock. Competing against 150 runners and 16 teams Spur also finished 4th in the 1A girls race, just 9 points shy of a bronze medal.

Individual Stats:

Dustin Dominey is the 2016 1A Boys State Champion with a time of 16:06, a new state course record for 1A boys.

Belle Smith is the 1A Girls State Champion, with a time of 11:49, a new state course record . . .

