Public Notice of Property Ordinance Violation 11-07-2016

MARGARITO PESINA JR.

209 S. BUCHANAN ST.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS 76903

815 WEST THIRD ST.

SPUR, TEXAS 79370

The above described property under your control is in violation of Ordinance 643, Section 2 for trash, rubbish, weeds, dead trees,and unsightly vegetation. In accordance with the ordinances, you are advised to correct the condition within (10) days of this notice. Failure to comply with this notice may result in a warrant to appear in municipal court or the city may go upon the property and do such work as necessary to correct, remedy or remove such condition and the owner will be charged for expenses. Failure to pay expenses will cause the city to file a statement of expense with the County Clerk and a lien will be placed on the property. 6-2tc