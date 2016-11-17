PSISD 2nd Six Weeks Honor Roll

1st Grade A Honor Roll: Layne Barrington, Tatom Bridge, Jaylyn Sumner; A/B Honor Roll: Cody Allen, Bryson Baeza, Maci Norris, Madison Norris, Adrian Quilimaco, Ayden Simpson

2nd Grade A Honor Roll: Kayson Chandler, Elizabeth Mauldin, Rosa Servin; A/B Honor Roll: Caleb Sanchez, Emmalynn Schaffner, Herlinda Servin, Eli West

3rd Grade A Honor Roll: Hunter Abernathy, Lexus Allen, Elizabeth Morales, Leyla Quilimaco, Jet Ramirez; A/B Honor Roll:

4th Grade A Honor Roll: Bailey Baugh, Diezel Ramirez; A/B Honor Roll: Michael Garza, Benjamin Vazquez-McKinney

5th Grade A . . .

