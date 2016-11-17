Spur girls top Borden County 59-46

Spur Girls played last Tuesday, November 8th against Borden County here in Spur and started off the season with a bang. Their record is now (1-0).
The final score of the game was Spur 59, Borden County 46.
Score by quarter:
SHS 6 16 22 15 59
BC 15 7 6 18 46
Spur: Scoring- Childers had 21 points, White scored 11 points, while Shobert had 9.
Rebounds: White rebounded 14, Shobert had 11, Childers 8 and Ferguson had 7.
Assists: Shobert 7, Childers 4, and Uriegas 3 . . .
