The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / Sports / Spur girls top Borden County 59-46

Spur girls top Borden County 59-46

By

Spur Girls played last Tuesday, November 8th against Borden County here in Spur and started off the season with a bang.  Their record is now (1-0).
The final score of the game was Spur 59, Borden County 46.
Score by quarter:
SHS          6      16     22     15      59
BC            15    7        6       18      46
Spur: Scoring-  Childers  had  21 points,   White scored 11 points,  while Shobert had 9.
Rebounds:  White rebounded 14,   Shobert had 11,  Childers  8 and Ferguson had 7.
Assists:    Shobert 7,  Childers 4, and Uriegas 3 . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links