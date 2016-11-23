TxDOT commemorative coin makes great gift

AUSTIN – It’s rare that a phrase is literally coined, but such is the case with “Don’t mess with Texas.” Now in its 30th year, the Texas Department of Transportation’s world-famous, anti-littering slogan is now available as a commemorative coin that not only makes a unique gift, but also reminds its recipients and admirers to keep Texas roadsides beautiful and litter-free.

“‘Don’t mess with Texas’ has been a point of Texas pride for three decades and we couldn’t be happier to have it minted into such a meaningful keepsake,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “What better way to show or share your Texas spirit than by owning or giving one of these truly unique collector’s items?”

Produced by Charitable Mint, the coins are available in silver and gold, and bear the world-famous “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan on one side and the Texas State Seal on the other.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with TxDOT to produce these beautiful coins that also carry such an important and iconic message,” said Joel Duncan, owner and founder of Charitable Mint. “Being a part of the ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ campaign is truly an honor.”

Sure to enhance any collection, the “Don’t mess with Texas” Commemorative Coin also helps offset the costs of litter pick-up services. On average, Texas spends more than $30 million annually on litter pickup. With Texas growing by 650 people each day, the message of litter prevention via the “Don’t mess with Texas” campaign is as critical as ever to help save taxpayer dollars.

To purchase the “Don’t mess with Texas” Commemorative Coin, visit www.dontmesswithtexascoin.com

About The Charitable Mint

The Charitable Mint is a turnkey minting, marketing and development company whose business is to develop relationships with some of the largest charities and organizations in the United States, and around the globe. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, The Charitable Mint is dedicated to providing a means and a way to fundraise for non-profits, schools and organizations. The company’s fine gold and silver custom-minted coins are uniquely designed and made of the finest bullion available.

About ‘Don’t mess with Texas’

TxDOT’s “Don’t Mess with Texas” litter prevention campaign has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. For more information, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Don’t Mess with Texas® is a registered trademark and service mark owned by the Texas Department of Transportation.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.