Florence Delora Sussek of Spur, age 95, died on November 19, 2016, in Matador, Texas, after complications following recent dual hip replacement surgeries.

Florence is survived by her brother, James Lawrence Neal of Spur, her son, Larry Glen Pearson of Gilbert, Arizona, and two daughters, Caroline Marie (Kari) Pearson of Spur, Texas and Jessie Susan Steele, of Goldendale, Washington; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Sanford Glen Pearson of Redlands, California, in 1947, and her second husband Walter Henry Sussek, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, in 1999.

Florence was born on September 21, 1921, in Weeks, Arkansas, to parents Paul and Jessie Neal. Her family moved from Arkansas to California during the Great Depression and settled in Redlands. She graduated from Redlands High School in 1939 and attended Business College after high school.

Both of her husbands served in World War II. Glen was in the Army, assigned to Patton’s 3rd Army, from Africa through Europe, till the end of the war. Glen came home from the war unscathed, then died in a freak accident in 1947, making Florence a widow at 25 with two small children ages 3 and 2.

She later married Walter Sussek, who served in the Army Air Force, stationed in England as a waist gunner in B-17’s. He was shot down over Germany in 1943 and spent the last 16 months of the war in Stalag 17, which was liberated by units of Patton’s 3rd Army.

Florence worked most of her life in administrative positions, including medical secretary, bookkeeper and lastly as an account manager for Mountain Bell Telephone. She was a very social, active woman deeply involved in church activities, including teaching Sunday-School. She enjoyed many outdoor activities, including fishing, and loved to travel.

Florence and daughter Kari retired in 2007 to a new home in Spur. She was a devout Christian and member of the Spur Church of Christ.

Funeral were held at 2 PM Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at the Spur Church of Christ; Rev. Tommy Bailey will officiate. Interment will follow at the Spur Memorial Cemetery Spur under the direction of Zapata Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Florence’s life. Flowers and donations can be sent in her name to Spur Church of Christ, Highway 70 Spur, TX, to arrive the morning of the service.