Kent County Winterfest Saturday, December 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Kent County Emergency Services Building. Shop vendor booths, make crafts and enjoy a live nativity. Following Winterfest there will be a lighted parade and Christmas tree lighting on Town Square. Contact Kent County Extension office if you need more information or want to reserve a booth space at 806-237-3751. Or email us at kent-tx@tamu.edu.