Rickey Clay Kyle, 70, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2016, at a Lubbock hospital. Funeral Services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2016, at the First Baptist Church of Jayton, with burial following at the Jayton Cemetery, directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2016, at the First Baptist Church of Jayton.

Born January 27, 1946, in Rotan, Rickey was the son of Lucille (Daniels) and Edd E. Kyle. A lifelong resident of Jayton, he played in the Jayton Little League where he starred as a left-handed pitcher. At Jayton High School, he played football and basketball, graduating in the class of 1964. He attended South Plains College and returned home to help with the family business. Rickey was injured in a skiing accident in 1970 and, despite the odds, he learned to walk with special crutches and never slowed down. He worked as the maintenance supervisor for Jayton Public Schools for several years and spent the rest of his life farming and ranching. A daredevil by nature, he loved anything exciting. Rickey loved to be outdoors, and especially enjoyed hunting, spending time on the golf course with his friends and riding around in his jeep. He enjoyed college football, especially the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Rickey loved to play blackjack in Las Vegas and had hoped to make one more trip with his family and friends. Above all, Rickey loved being able to spend time with his family and friends sitting on his back porch or gathered around his fireplace.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Edd Kyle, and a special cousin, Carlett Kelly.

Rickey is survived by one brother, Eddwin L. Kyle; two nephews, Rickey Wayne Kyle and Toby Shannon Kyle; one niece, Shaina Bent; special friends, Mike Owen & family, and Cheryl Allen & family; numerous cousins; and a host of beloved friends.

Pallbearers were Mike Owen, Michael Owen, Mark Kyle, Caleb Kyle, Miles Dabovich, John Childers, and Tyler Allen.