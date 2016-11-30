William Nelson Rape, 87, passed away peacefully, Wednesday Nov. 23, 2016, in his home surrounded by loved ones. Services were held at the Afton Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 26th, 2016 at 2:00P.M.

Nelson was born in Spur on October 27, 1929 to Tom and Vela Rape. He graduated from Patton Springs ISD in 1949 and served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Nelson married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Druline Byrd on February 20, 1951. Together they raised three daughters and farmed the land of East Afton. After his children were raised, he was employed by Dickens County and retired in 2005. Nelson was a hard-working, steadfast man who was known for being a helpful neighbor to all in the community. He was deeply valued by his family and friends.

Nelson was preceded in death by his son Kerry Milton Rape. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Druline Rape; 3 daughters: Lana McGee of Afton, Debbie Slough of Amarillo (husband Dewey Slough), Angie Ward of Spur; 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.