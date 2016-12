Dickens County 4-H Food Challenge winners were: 1st place Bailey Baugh, Kaydence Leyva, Diezel Ramirez, Melania Ramirez and Jet Ramirez; 2nd place Alyssa Fulmer, Mallory Leary, Paige Gonzalez, and Bucki Smith. Both teams will advance to District in the Junior/Intermediate division.