Dunaway, Ashley recognized for exemplary service for WRMWD

At the November 21st meeting of the White River Municipal Water District two members were recognized for their exemplary service to the Water District as these two members chose not to continue on the board. Jerry Dunaway has represented the City of Spur since 2011. He served as Secretary/Treasurer during 2014 and 2015. Jerry also served on several different committees during his tenure. Victor Ashley, representing the City of Post, has been a board member since 2008. Victor was Secretary/Treasurer in 2010, 2011 and 2015. He also served as Board President in 2014 and 2015. Victor also served . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!