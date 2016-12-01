Cause No. 1979

IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES KRIS ELLISON, DECEASED §§§

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF DICKENS COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of James Kris Ellison, Deceased, were issued November 28, 2016 under Cause No. 1979, pending in the County Court of Dickens County, Texas, to Robert Keith Ellison as Independent Administrator of the estate.

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Robert Keith Ellison, Independent Administrator

Estate of James Kris Ellison, Deceased

c/o Carrissa A. Cleavinger

Field, Manning, Stone, Hawthorne & Aycock, P.C.

2112 Indianna Avenue

Lubbock, Texas 79410

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: November 29, 2016.

FIELD, MANNING, STONE, HAWTHORNE & AYCOCK, P.C.

BY: Carrissa A. Cleavinger /s/

Attorney for Independent Co-Executors

10-1tc