Following are minutes of the regular Kent County Commissioners Court meetings held Nov. 14th and Nov. 28th and the special meeting Nov. 16th.

Nov. 14 Regular Meeting

The Kent County Commissioners’ Court convened November 14, 2016 in Regular Meeting at the Kent County Courthouse in Jayton, Texas with the following members present: Judge Jim White, Commissioners Roy W. Chisum, Don Long, Harold Parker, Robert Graham, and Clerk Commissioners’ Court Craig Harrison. The following business was transacted. Judge Jim White called the Commissioners’ Court to order at 9:00 A.M., followed by Prayer.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A MOTION . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!