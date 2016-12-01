Martin named TxDOT Dickens Co. Maintenance Supervisor

CHILDRESS – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is pleased to announce the selection of Randy Martin as TxDOT’s Dickens County Maintenance Supervisor.

He began his career with TxDOT in Motley County on January 12, 1993. From 1999 to 2013, he participated in the TxDOT cross-over program working in the Motley County Maintenance Section and crossing over to engineering as an inspector when needed.

Randy will be responsible for and will oversee the day-to-day maintenance activities for the 468 lane miles of Dickens County.

He has three children; Karrie, Andrew and Allen and three grandchildren, Karter, Houston and Kaleb. When not working at TxDOT, Randy enjoys camping, golf, riding 4-wheelers and ATV’s and spending as much time as possible with his family.