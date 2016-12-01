Patton Springs ISD receives health equipment grant

Patton Springs ISD has received a $1,551.63 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund school health equipment.

The Community Foundation of West Texas grant will be used to provide medical screening and monitoring to our students and staff. School health equipment purchased with this grant include thermometer and probes, sphygmomanometer, pedi cuff and adult cuff, stethoscope, pulse ox, vision charts, scale and audiometer.

Established in 1981, the Community Foundation of West Texas is a regional philanthropic entity created by and for the people of the Texas South Plains region. The Community Foundation exists to improve quality of life in this region by helping area donors to give in ways that make an enduring impact on their community. In 2015, the Community Foundation and its affiliates awarded more than $1.7 million in grants and scholarships, funding project of hundreds of nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. Visit www.communityfoudnationofwesttexas.ortg to learn more.