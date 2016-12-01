NOW HIRING PERSONAL CARE ATTENDANTS

Girling Community Care is seeking caring and dependable people to work in the homes of elderly and disabled clients. Will assist with preparing meals, shopping, personal care, errands, light housekeeping, and other assigned duties. We offer flexible day, evening, and weekend shifts. Must be at least 18 yrs of age with a clean criminal background. MUST have reliable transportation. No certifications or prior experience required.

Fax Resume referencing Ad #18047 to (325)646-2278

For an application, call 1(800)665-4471

Apply online at www.gentiva.com/careers

Or apply in-person at 1423 Coggin Ave, Brownwood, TX, 76801

E.O.E / M.F.D.V. 10-2tc