Spur featured in book, 50 Chilling Tales from the Lone Star State

Editor’s note: One of the stories in the book, “The Partners” takes place in Spur.

Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 13, 2016 -- Leaf Storm Press announced today the publication of its latest title: Supernatural Texas: 50 Chilling Tales from the Lone Star State by William Edward “Ed” Syers, the legendary Texas newspaper columnist, historian, and storyteller.

Originally published in 1981 as “Ghost Stories of Texas,” it quickly became a regional bestseller, and has now been completely revised and updated for a new generation of readers, with an introduction by Sarah Stark, the author’s granddaughter. “These were . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!