Spur ISD receives superior achievement FIRST rating

The Spur ISD Board of Trustees met in regular session on Monday, Nov. 21st.  The first item was the public hearing to discuss Spur ISD receiving a Superior Achievement Rating on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).  Next, they completed a board training to update the district’s board goals. Following the training, the board recognizing the State 1A boys Cross-Country Champion Spur Bulldog, Dustin Dominey, and 1A girls Cross-Country Champion, Belle Smith, and the 4th place Spurette State Cross Country Team: Jadeci Molina, Destynee Vasquez, Brooke Shobert, Beth Ferguson, Hanna Gonzalez, Danni Uriegas, and Abby . . .

