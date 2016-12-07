Services for Sammie Kelcy McGee Bell, 93, of Spring, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 17, 2016 in First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Larry Burton officiating.

Burial will be in Spur Memorial Cemetery.

Sammie Bell died November 27, 2016 in Spring ,TX

Sammie was born March 29, 1923 in Spur. She was graduated from Spur High School, attended Texas Tech and Texas Womens University. She married Billy D. Bell on July 18, 1942 in San Antonio. The couple lived in several towns during World War II. After the war, Sammie was a homemaker dedicated . . .

