Bulldogs struggle to move into the win column

The Bulldogs played Haskell Indians on November 22.

They trailed Haskell for throughout the game despite their efforts to make a comeback in the fourth quarter.

The final score came out to 25-58, Haskell winning the game. Leading scorers for Spur were Tre’ Garvin and Jacob Salazar each had seven points and Kade Miller netted 6 points. Spur’s record moved to 0-3 after this game.

On November 29, the Spur Bulldogs faced Ira Bulldogs. Spur left defeated when it came down to the final score when the clock buzzed the end of the fourth quarter.

