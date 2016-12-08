Dickens County 4-H participates in District Food Challenge

Dickens County 4-H recently participated in the District 3 Food Challenge contest held in Jacksboro where over 250 youth participated in this event.

Dickens County had two junior/intermediate teams and one senior team competing at this District contest.

The senior team of Kade and MacKenzi Miller, Bryn Arnold, Belle Smith and Shayle Boger received 4th place in the Fruits and Vegetables category.

The junior/intermediate team of Melania Ramirez, Jett Ramirez, Diezel Ramirez, Bailey Baugh, and Kaydence Leyva received 3rd place in the Jr/Int Nutritious Snack category.

Also participating in the Jr/Int Fruits and Vegetables category . . .

