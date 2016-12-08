Jayton Jaybirds win consolation at San Angelo tournament

Jayton JH

Spur 5 7 4 8 24

Jayton 9 7 9 6 31

Scoring: Smith 16, Long 7, Segura 4, Rivera 2, Williams 2

JH boys record 4-2

Jayton HS

Early 4 8 8 8 28

Jayton 7 9 11 6 3

Scoring: Burchett 20, Scogin 6, Seaton 4, Morales 2. Awe 1

Doug McCutchen Tournament San Angelo Results

4A Snyder 11 13 11 18 53

1A Jayton 11 12 4 10 37

Scoring: Burchett 20, Morales 8, Scogin 4, Lisenbee 3, Seaton 2

C- 13 9 2 14 7 45

J- 9 10 4 15 3 41 . . .

