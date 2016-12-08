Jayton Jaybirds win consolation at San Angelo tournament

Jayton JH
Spur 5 7 4 8 24
Jayton 9 7 9 6 31
Scoring: Smith 16, Long 7, Segura 4, Rivera 2, Williams 2
JH boys record 4-2
Jayton HS
Early 4 8 8 8 28
Jayton 7 9 11 6 3
Scoring: Burchett 20, Scogin 6, Seaton 4, Morales 2. Awe 1
Doug McCutchen Tournament San Angelo Results
4A Snyder 11 13 11 18 53
1A Jayton 11 12 4 10 37
Scoring: Burchett 20, Morales 8, Scogin 4, Lisenbee 3, Seaton 2
C- 13 9 2 14 7 45
J- 9 10 4 15 3 41 . . .
