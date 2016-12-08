The Texas Spur

Jayton Jaybirds win consolation at San Angelo tournament

By

Jayton JH
Spur       5              7              4              8              24
Jayton    9              7              9              6              31
Scoring:  Smith 16, Long 7, Segura 4, Rivera 2, Williams 2
JH boys record 4-2

Jayton HS
Early        4              8              8              8              28
Jayton      7              9              11             6              3
Scoring:  Burchett 20, Scogin 6, Seaton 4, Morales 2. Awe 1

Doug McCutchen Tournament San Angelo Results
4A Snyder  11           13           11          18           53
1A Jayton   11           12           4            10           37
Scoring:  Burchett 20, Morales 8, Scogin 4, Lisenbee 3, Seaton 2

C- 13          9             2             14         7         45
J-   9           10           4             15         3         41 . . .

