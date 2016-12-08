The Texas Spur

Kent Co. 4-H District Food Challenge Results

Lainey Baldridge, Cooper Spray, Kelsi Harrison, Sidney Hall and Andrew Lowery placed 2nd in the Main Dish Category at the District 4-H Food Challenge. COURTESY PHOTO
Kent County 4-H members Robert Lowery, Kenady Crawford and Jayme Braly participated in the District 3 Food Challenge held in Jacksboro, Texas. COURTESY PHOTO
Kent County 4-H Sr. Team members Jordan Wade, Kiersten Sifre and Lakota Branham placed 2nd in the Main Dish category. COURTESY PHOTO
