Kent Co. 4-H District Food Challenge Results December 8, 2016 By Kassi Bradford Lainey Baldridge, Cooper Spray, Kelsi Harrison, Sidney Hall and Andrew Lowery placed 2nd in the Main Dish Category at the District 4-H Food Challenge. COURTESY PHOTO Kent County 4-H members Robert Lowery, Kenady Crawford and Jayme Braly participated in the District 3 Food Challenge held in Jacksboro, Texas. COURTESY PHOTO Kent County 4-H Sr. Team members Jordan Wade, Kiersten Sifre and Lakota Branham placed 2nd in the Main Dish category. COURTESY PHOTO