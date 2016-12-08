Library Notes By Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! Hope you had a great week! Is everyone ready for Christmas but me?

Our Late Night Shopping Night at the Library was a big success. Lots of kids came and had their picture made with Santa Claus. Santa even had one of his elves with him! Thanks to the vendors who had booths here! A good time was had for everyone. Marsha Rice was the winner of the door prize.

Calling all preschoolers! Please join Miss Lisa’s Storytime Adventures on Tuesday mornings at 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. All preschoolers are invited to come . . .

