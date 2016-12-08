Local volunteers collect Christmas gifts for 11,800 children

SPUR, Texas, DEC. 5, 2016—Spur and surrounding cities volunteers have collected enough gift-filled shoeboxes to reach more than 11,800 children in need through the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.

This season’s collection surpassed last year’s gift donations. Lubbock area volunteers for Operation Christmas Child is now thanking the community for their gift donations already on their way to children in need worldwide. For many of these children, the shoebox gift delivered through this local project will be the first gift they will have ever received.

Although local drop-off locations have closed for . . .

