PSISD sets tax rate election for December 13

Patton Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees held a regular meeting Monday, November 14, 2016 at 7:00 P.M. in the Administrative Office. The following business was transacted.

The meeting was called to order.

Board Members in attendance were Gary Bridge, Clayt Bridge, David Keith, Bryan Burson and Ernest Ramirez. A.J. Zarate was absent. Sandra Ramirez was absent. Superintendent Bryan White, Business Manager Becky Hodges and Administrative Assistant Darryn Perryman were present. Guests Bill Patton, CPA, and Tyler Fairchild were present.

Darryn Perryman led the invocation; Gary Bridge led the pledge to the flag.

Minutes of the . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!