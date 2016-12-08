Spur Senior Citizens By Linda Alexander

Howdy friends and neighbors,

Our craft sale is still going on and will continue through the 22nd of December. There are lots of small items for stockings stuffers such as crocheted necklaces in a variety of colors, mini handbags, and warm booties for your feet. There are also beautiful doilies, blankets, dish towel holders, pot holders and lots more. Please come by and browse. All proceeds will be donated to the center. The center is open 8 am until 3 pm Monday thru Friday. If you have some items you would like to donate to sell contact Linda at 271 . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!