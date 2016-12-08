Spurettes making strides, move up to a 10-4 record

On Tuesday, November 29, the Spurettes defeated Ira’s basketball team 53 to 46. This moves their record to 7-2. Top scorers were Shobert with 22, Sanchez netting 18 and White with six points.

Spur outscored Ira in the first three quarters and Ira was not able to catch up in the fourth.

The New Home Tournament was held December 1-3.

On December 1, Spur played O’Donnell and lost 45-66. They were not able to outscore O’Donnell throughout the game. High scorers were Sanchez with 10, Childers had 8 points and Molina scored 7 points . . .

