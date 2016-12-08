The Texas Spur

Ten Jaybirds on District 8 team

Ten Jayton Jaybirds were named to the all-district football team when the 2016 1A Division II District 8 All-District selections were announced last week. Seniors Tristan Benavides, Sheldon Burchett, Kobe Lisenbee, and Noah Morales, Juniors Clay Griswold, Junior Martinez, and Tyler Seaton, Sophomores Kaden Awe and Keldan Moorehead and Freshman Tye Scogin were listed on the first team or second team all-district roster.

Tristan Benavides
Tristan Benavides

Tristan Benavides was named one of two First Team Offensive Tight Ends and one of three First Team Defensive Linemen.

Sheldon Burchett
Sheldon Burchett

Sheldon Burchett was named one of two First Team Offensive Wide Receives and one of two First Team Defensive Safeties.

Kobe Lisenbee
Kobe Lisenbee

Kobe Lisenbee was named First Team Offensive Full Back and Second Team Defensive Lineman.

Noah Morales
Noah Morales

Noah Moralez was named one of two First Team  Defensive Cornerbacks and Second Team Offensive Full Back.

Clay Griswold
Clay Griswold

Clay Griswold was named one of two First Team Offensive Running Backs and Second Team Defensive Utility Player.

Junior Martinez
Junior Martinez

Junior Martinez was named First Team Defensive Nose Guard.

Tyler Seaton
Tyler Seaton

Tyler Seaton was named Second Team Offensive Tight Center.

Kaden Awe
Kaden Awe

Kaden Awe was named Second Team Offensive Quarterback and one of two Second Team Defensive Cornerbacks.

Keldan Moorhead
Keldan Moorehead

Keldan Moorehead was named one of two Second Team Offensive Special Teams Player.

Tye Scogin
Tye Scogin

Tye Scogin was named First Team Newcomer of the Year.

