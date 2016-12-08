Ten Jaybirds on District 8 team

Ten Jayton Jaybirds were named to the all-district football team when the 2016 1A Division II District 8 All-District selections were announced last week. Seniors Tristan Benavides, Sheldon Burchett, Kobe Lisenbee, and Noah Morales, Juniors Clay Griswold, Junior Martinez, and Tyler Seaton, Sophomores Kaden Awe and Keldan Moorehead and Freshman Tye Scogin were listed on the first team or second team all-district roster.

Tristan Benavides was named one of two First Team Offensive Tight Ends and one of three First Team Defensive Linemen.

Sheldon Burchett was named one of two First Team Offensive Wide Receives and one of two First Team Defensive Safeties.

Kobe Lisenbee was named First Team Offensive Full Back and Second Team Defensive Lineman.

Noah Moralez was named one of two First Team Defensive Cornerbacks and Second Team Offensive Full Back.

Clay Griswold was named one of two First Team Offensive Running Backs and Second Team Defensive Utility Player.

Junior Martinez was named First Team Defensive Nose Guard.

Tyler Seaton was named Second Team Offensive Tight Center.

Kaden Awe was named Second Team Offensive Quarterback and one of two Second Team Defensive Cornerbacks.

Keldan Moorehead was named one of two Second Team Offensive Special Teams Player.

Tye Scogin was named First Team Newcomer of the Year.