THE TEXAS SPUR’S DECEMBER 22 CHRISTMAS ISSUE is the final issue of 2016. We will not be printing a December 29 issue, and our first issue for 2017 will be January 5. The newspaper office will be closed December 22, 2016 through January 2, 2017. Deadline for the January 5, 2017 issue will be 5 p.m. Monday, January 2. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!