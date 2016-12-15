Jayton Jr. High, High School dominate the court

Jayton Junior High took the win over O’Brien with a final score of 29-4. O’Brien was unable to catch Jayton throughout all four quarters.

High scorers included Long with 8 points, Smith had 7, Rivera with 6, Williams, N. had 4 points and Williams, J. had 2 points for the game.

This brings their record to 5-2.

O’Brien 2 0 2 0 4

Jayton 9 10 6 4 29

Jayton High School played Lorenzo and won with a 7 point lead. The final score was 45-52, Jayton. Lorenzo started off the game ahead of . . .

