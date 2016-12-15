The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / Sports / Jaybirds / Jayton Jr. High, High School dominate the court

Jayton Jr. High, High School dominate the court

By

Jayton Junior High took the win over O’Brien with a final score of 29-4.  O’Brien was unable to catch Jayton throughout all four quarters.
High scorers included Long with 8 points, Smith had 7, Rivera with 6, Williams, N. had 4 points and Williams, J. had 2 points for the game.
This brings their record to 5-2.
O’Brien                 2              0            2              0              4
Jayton                   9              10          6              4              29
Jayton High School played Lorenzo and won with a 7 point lead.  The final score was 45-52, Jayton.  Lorenzo started off the game ahead of . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links