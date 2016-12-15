Jayton Jr. High, High School dominate the court

Jayton Junior High took the win over O’Brien with a final score of 29-4. O’Brien was unable to catch Jayton throughout all four quarters.
High scorers included Long with 8 points, Smith had 7, Rivera with 6, Williams, N. had 4 points and Williams, J. had 2 points for the game.
This brings their record to 5-2.
O’Brien 2 0 2 0 4
Jayton 9 10 6 4 29
