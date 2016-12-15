Library Notes by Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! Hope you had a great week!

The Friends of the Library have received memorials in memory of Linda Arnold given by Tom and Nancy Hale and Merla Watson. Memorials in memory of Joe Bruce Long, Dewey Dement, Billie Jones, and Joyce Howze were also given by Merla Watson. The Friends appreciate these memorials very much.

Calling all preschoolers! Please join Miss Lisa’s Storytime Adventures on Tuesday mornings at 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. All preschoolers are invited to come and join in the fun with stories, songs, and activities.

Attention First Monday Readers Club . . .

