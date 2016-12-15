PSISD eyes District of Innovation title

Patton Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees held a regular meeting Monday, December 12, 2016 at 7:00 P.M. in the Administrative Office. Following the board team building training, the meeting was called to order.

Board Members in attendance were David Keith, Ernest Ramirez, Tyler Fairchild, A.J. Zarate Clayt Bridge, Gary Bridge and Bryan Burson. Superintendent Bryan White, Administrative Assistants Sandra Ramirez and Darryn Perryman and Business Manager Becky Hodges were also present.

Bryan White led the invocation; Gary Bridge led the pledge to the flag. Minutes of the November Regular meeting were approved; tax reports and . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!