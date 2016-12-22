Fire destroys Dickens home

From staff reports

Thursday, Dec. 15 a Dickens family lost their home in an afternoon fire. No injuries were reported from the fire since no one was home, reported Spur Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Paschall.

The home was occupied by Britt and Angella Bradford who also have three sons. The Spur, Dickens and McAdoo Volunteer Fire Departments extinguished the blaze. Firefighters were dispatched to the house fire at 3:34 p.m.

According to Paschall, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time but could be electrical due to space heaters.

Paschall said

