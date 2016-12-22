The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / Sports / Jaybirds / Jayton at 10-4 after Robert Hall Invitational

Jayton at 10-4 after Robert Hall Invitational

By

Jayton Junior High
Motley County    5              7              10           7              29
Jayton        4              10           8              6              28
Smith 14, Long 7, Williams N, 3, Rivera 2, Williams J, 2

Jayton High School
Anson        14           8              11           10           43
Jayton        20           8              10           16           54
Burchett 24, Awe 7, Scogin 7, Lisenbee 5, Seaton 4, Griswold 4

Robert Hall Chevy Invitational
Roby        12           2              19           10           43
Jayton        23           12            9              9           53
Burchett 17, Seaton 11, Griswold 11, Lisenbee 5, Morales 5, Awe 2, Scogin 2

Aspermont    9              7              14           2            32
Jayton        15            4 . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links