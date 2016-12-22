Jayton at 10-4 after Robert Hall Invitational

Jayton Junior High
Motley County 5 7 10 7 29
Jayton 4 10 8 6 28
Smith 14, Long 7, Williams N, 3, Rivera 2, Williams J, 2
Jayton High School
Anson 14 8 11 10 43
Jayton 20 8 10 16 54
Burchett 24, Awe 7, Scogin 7, Lisenbee 5, Seaton 4, Griswold 4
Robert Hall Chevy Invitational
Roby 12 2 19 10 43
Jayton 23 12 9 9 53
Burchett 17, Seaton 11, Griswold 11, Lisenbee 5, Morales 5, Awe 2, Scogin 2
Aspermont 9 7 14 2 32
Jayton 15 4 . . .
Want to read the rest?
You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!