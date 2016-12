The 75th Annual Kent County Junior Livestock Show is set for January 13-14.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, January 13

7:30 p.m. Pigs, Judging & Showmanship

Saturday, January 14

9:00 a.m. Rabbits Judging & Showmanship

Lamb Judging & Showmanship

Goats Judging & Showmanship

Cattle Judging & Showmanship

Noon Barbecue Meal

1:00 p.m. Peewee Show

1:30 p.m. Awards Presentation

1:45 p.m. Premium Auction