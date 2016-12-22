The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / Columns / Library Notes By Merla Watson

Library Notes By Merla Watson

By

Greetings dear readers!  Hope you had a great week!  The staff and the Library Board would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Calling all preschoolers!  Please join Miss Lisa’s Storytime Adventures on Tuesday mornings at 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. All preschoolers are invited to come and join in the fun with stories, songs, and activities.
Attention First Monday Readers Club!  We will meet Monday, January 9 at 12:00 noon to discuss plans and ideas for the next year.  Bring a sack lunch and join us and give us . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links